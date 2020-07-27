Houston Zoo announces partial reopening with primates, bears, and Wildlife Carousel

Fans of the Houston Zoo who’ve been itching (sorry) to get back to the city’s favorite wildlife refuge are in luck. On Monday, July 27, the zoo reopened several guest-favorite areas. In this new phase, the zoo is reopening indoor, air-conditioned buildings, an extension of Wortham World of Primates and bears pathways, and the Wildlife Carousel, according to a press release.



The Carruth Natural Encounters, the Reptile & Amphibian House, Bug House, and Gorilla Arrival Building in the African Forest will also open to visitors. The reopened indoor buildings will offer guests a place to cool off as they visit animals including the Asian small-clawed otters, sloth, snakes, frogs, leafcutter ants, and the red river hogs.



Kids can hop aboard the always-popular Wildlife Carousel, now with COVID-19 safety protocols. Pre-purchased, online tickets are required to ride the carousel and some carousel animals will be closed to riders to allow for proper social distancing. The carousel will be cleaned between every ride and hand sanitizer will also be available for guests.



Guests can also explore the Wortham World of Primates path, including Peter Rabbit, the three-month-old Schmidt’s red-tailed monkey born in April. Also along this path are black howler monkeys, Siamang and white-cheeked gibbons, and tamarins.



All guests, including members, must purchase or reserve tickets online prior to visiting the zoo. Visitors can choose between three entry times — morning, mid-day, and afternoon. Zoo staff will focus on cleaning and disinfecting high-touch areas throughout the day. Masks are required while visiting the zoo; maintaining proper social distancing is highly encouraged, per the zoo.