Iconic Houston-area battleship set to close to visitors for repairs

One of nation's — and Houston's — most enduring pieces of WWI and WWII history will soon cast off.

The Battleship Texas will soon undergo much-needed repairs. Work on the iconic ship, which sees thousands of visitors in LaPorte, is set for repairs in mid-August, according to an announcement by the Battleship Texas Foundation, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and Texas Historical Commission.

Gulf Copper and Manufacturing Corporations' Galveston Shipyard will handle all repair work, CultureMap new partner ABC13 notes.

As for when the beloved dreadnought will cast off, the foundation notes that the departure date will be announced as close as four days before the tow.

When the ship is towed, per ABC13, San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site, parts of Independence Parkway, and the Lynchburg Ferry will be closed to the public.

Fans and enthusiasts can watch the ship as it is towed throughout her route over most of the day. One noted vantage point is the Texas City Dike.

Commissioned in 1914 and considered the most powerful weapon in the world in its day, the U.S.S. Texas (known as BB-35) is considered a symbol of American military innovation and is the the only battleship in existence to have fought in WWI and WWII.

Meanwhile, all work, updates, and announcements can be found on the Battleship Texas Foundation website.