Pride Houston parade and festival canceled due to rise in COVID cases

After putting the party on hold as the state and nation dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Pride Houston has been forced to cancel again.

Unfortunately, it's still for COVID-related reasons.

CultureMap news partner ABC13 is told that Pride Houston's parade and festival planned for September 25 are canceled amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

That doesn't mean there won't be a celebration at all. Though the city of Houston advised organizers to pivot due to the rise in hospitalizations, the group will effort a Pride block party in Montrose on October 2.

While details are limited now, the block party will be concert-style and likely be staged as an outdoor event with a 5,000-person maximum capacity.

The delta variant has become dominant and is the most transmissible so far.

According to data pulled by the Texas Tribune, the state's positivity rate, described as the ratio of confirmed cases to tests, went above 10 percent for the first time since February. Gov. Greg Abbott previously identified that threshold as dangerous.

Nearly 43 percent of Texans have been fully vaccinated, which lags behind the national vaccination rate of 48.8percent, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Pride Houston is not the only event that has had to pivot or cancel its plans because of the lingering pandemic.

