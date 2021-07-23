Pay homage to a Houston and Texas icon at this free museum event

Texas history buffs who want to pay homage to Houston’s namesake can now visit a new shrine. The Sam Houston Memorial Museum is open to the public in Huntsville, after a year-long pause due to the pandemic.

General Sam Houston’s Steamboat House, specifically, opens to guests in commemoration of the death of the legendary leader of the Texas revolution.

“Sam Houston was a key figure in not only Texas history, but the history of the United States as a whole,” said Derrick Birdsall, museum curator, in a press release. “On a local level, the City of Huntsville — which just celebrated its 186th birthday ... would not be what it is today without the influence of Houston.”

Those exploring the historic site can expect historical re-enactors portraying the events that occurred during Houston's funeral on July 27, 1863, according to a release.

Museum staff dressed in historical clothing who will lead attendees through the house for tours.

Folks can explore the three downstairs rooms and the upstairs parlor and speak with costumed historical interpreters about Sam Houston’s life in Huntsville, as well as his death.

“The opportunity to visit the home in which Houston died in will allow visitors a little glimpse into the last days of a man who shaped local, state, and national history,” Birdsall added.

This immersive event will be open from 10 am to 2 pm on Monday, July 26; admission is free. The museum store will also be open. For more information, visit the official site.