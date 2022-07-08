Take your mind off the scorching temperatures with Houston SPCA's latest announcement for fall's Howl-O-Ween Ball, one of the city’s premier fundraising events. Zane Carruth and Cheryl Byington will serve as the 2022 ball co-chairs for the event, set for Friday, October 28, on the campus for all animals.

Carruth and Byington are well known for their steadfast commitment, leadership and passion for a vast array of notable causes but both hold a special place in their hearts when it comes to dedicating their time and talent for animals in need.

Zane Carruth is an award-winning children’s book author and prolific marketer who gives generously of her time, compassion, and expertise by serving on the Houston SPCA board of directors as well as the capital campaign committee. She personally raised more than $3 million for the new campus and most recently helped raise a record-breaking $1 million when she co-chaired the 2021 Houston SPCA’s Howl-O-Ween Ball.

Carruth also serves as vice president of the Carruth Foundation. She has received multiple honors and awards including abc13’s Women of Distinction; The Houston Business Journal's Women Who Mean Business award; and the Top Impact Maker Honoree by CKW Luxe Magazine.

Cheryl Byington has not only demonstrated commitment to others through her work at BP before retiring after 41 years, but also to the more than 60 organizations in the Houston community that have benefited from her leadership roles, mentoring, and service on countless boards and committees.

Byington has been honored with several awards and honors including the abc13’s Women of Distinction; Houston’s 25 Most Beautiful by H Texas magazine; and she's a Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame Inductee. Cheryl has an adopted dog named Simba, loves to travel, and has visited more than 60 countries.

The Howl-O-Ween Ball promises an evening of dinner and dancing, elegant spooky attire, exciting performances by TUTS students, and the high hopes of record-breaking fundraising.



Want to learn more about Houston SPCA’s Howl-O-Ween Ball? Visit HoustonSPCA.org. For sponsorship opportunities, email Christen Blackledge at events@houstonspca.org.