Major Southwest Freeway closure halted due to inclement weather

Houston drivers have a bit of respite.

Due to weather, the closure on the Chimney Rock exit from US-59/I-69 southbound that was scheduled for Monday, June 28, has been pushed back to Tuesday, June 29, at 9 pm, according to a tweet from the Texas Department of Transportation:

Crews have postponed the closure of the I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound exit to Chimney Rock due to rain. It will not be closed tonight. It will be closed on June 29 at 9pm for about six weeks. Remember to get all closures for the 610/ 69 project at https://traffic.houstontranstar.org/swz/i69i610/.

The closure is expected to last six weeks as work continues on the 610/69 interchange project.

As CultureMap has previously reported, this $259 million I-69/I-610 interchange project is meant to improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.

All information will be posted at Houston TranStar and at www.HOU610at69.com, as well as @HOU610at69 on Twitter.

