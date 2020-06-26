These 25 weekend road closures make staying home in Houston even easier

This weekend, locals should prepare for a dizzying amount of road work as 25 closures will span from The Heights to I-69 and I-45. A Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson says these weekend closures will ensure traffic will be free for the Fourth of July weekend.

“While we have numerous road projects going on simultaneously in the Houston area, we always work to minimize impacts to the traveling public,”TxDOT spokesperson, Danny Perez, tells CultureMap.

“However, in some cases, such as this weekend, we have to utilize the time to get important work in to move projects forward. This includes continuing work in reconstructing very important bridges and addressing much-needed maintenance improvements. The weekends allow our contractors to work continuously without having to close and later reopen lanes on a daily or nightly basis. This helps to get the necessary work completed a lot quicker.”

For up-to-the-minute reports, drivers should check Houston Transtar online.

Here are 25 major closures drivers should expect this weekend, with suggested detours.

I-10 eastbound mainlanes between Patterson and I-45

Alternate (outside) lanes closed continuously between 8 pm on Friday, June 26 and 5 am on Monday, June 29. (At least two inside mainlanes will remain open at all times.)

Patterson entrance ramp to the I-10 eastbound mainlanes

Total closure continuously between 8 pm on Friday, June 26 and 5 am on Monday, June 29. Detour by proceeding eastbound on the I-10 eastbound Frontage Road and accessing the mainlanes via the eastbound entrance ramp from Taylor Street.



Yale/Heights entrance ramp to the I-10 eastbound mainlanes

Total closure continuously between 8 pm on Friday, June 26 and 5 am on Monday, June 29. Detour by proceeding eastbound on the I-10 eastbound Frontage Road and accessing the mainlanes via the eastbound entrance ramp from Taylor Street.



I-10 eastbound Frontage Road at Studemont

No left turns for trucks will be allowed onto Studemont northbound from the I-10 eastbound Frontage Road between 8 pm on Friday, June 26 and 5 am on Monday, June 29.

I-10 eastbound exit to Taylor

Total closure continuously between 8 pm on Friday, June 26 and 5 am on Monday, June 29. Detour via the Studemont exit and follow the I-10 eastbound Frontage Road to Taylor.



I-10 eastbound Frontage Road at Taylor

One left (inside) lane closed continuously and no left turns for trucks will be allowed onto Taylor northbound from the I-10 eastbound Frontage Road between 8 pm on Friday, June 26 and 5 am on Monday, June 29.

I-10 eastbound mainlanes at I- 45

Total closure continuously between 8 pm on Friday, June 26 and 5 am on Monday, June 29. Detour via the Direct Connector to I- 45 southbound. Proceed south on I- 45 southbound to I- 69 northbound, follow I- 69 northbound to I-10 eastbound. An alternate detour is via the Direct Connector to I- 45 northbound. Proceed North on I- 45 northbound to the I- 610 N. Loop eastbound, follow the I- 610 N. Loop eastbound to I- 69 southbound. Then follow I- 69 southbound to I-10 eastbound.



I-10 eastbound exit to Smith

Total closure continuously between 8 pm on Friday, June 26 and 5 am on Monday, June 29. Detour via the Direct Connector to I- 45 southbound. Proceed south on I- 45 southbound to the McKinney exit to access downtown destinations.



I-10 eastbound exit to Mckee Street/Nance Street

Total closure continuously between 8 pm on Friday, June 26 and 5 am on Monday, June 29. Detour via the Direct Connector to I- 45 southbound. Proceed south on I- 45 southbound to the McKinney exit to access downtown destinations.



I-10 eastbound exit to Jensen Drive

Total closure continuously between 8 pm on Friday, June 26 and 5 am on Monday, June 29. Detour via the Direct Connector to I- 45 southbound. Proceed south on I- 45 southbound to the McKinney exit to access downtown destinations.



I-10 eastbound Direct Connector to I- 69 southbound

Total closure continuously between 8 pm on Friday, June 26 and 5 am on Monday, June 29. Detour via the Direct Connector to I- 45 southbound. Follow I- 45 southbound to I- 69 southbound.



I-10 eastbound Direct Connector to I- 69 northbound

Total closure continuously between 8 pm on Friday, June 26 and 5 am on Monday, June 29. Detour via the Direct Connector to I- 45 northbound. Proceed North on I- 45 northbound to the I- 610 N. Loop eastbound, follow the I- 610 N. Loop eastbound to I- 69 northbound.



Quitman Street entrance ramp to I- 69 southbound

Total closure continuously between 9 pm on Friday, June 26 and 5 am on Monday, June 29. Detour by proceeding south on the I- 69 southbound Frontage Rd. Follow the I- 69 southbound Frontage Road until it turns into Providence Street. Follow Providence Street to the entrance ramp to I-10 westbound. Follow I-10 westbound to I- 45 southbound. Follow I- 45 southbound to I- 69 southbound.



I- 69 southbound mainlanes between Quitman and I-10

One right (outside) lane closed continuously between 9 pm on Friday, June 26 and 5 am on Monday, June 29.

I- 69 southbound Direct Connector to I-10 westbound

Total closure continuously between 9 pm on Friday, June 26 and 5 am on Monday, June 29. Detour via the Direct Connector to I-10 eastbound. Follow I-10 eastbound to the I- 610 East Loop southbound. Follow the I- 610 East Loop southbound to the I- 610 South Loop westbound. Follow the I- 610 South Loop westbound to I- 45 northbound; Follow I- 45 northbound to I-10 westbound.



I- 69 northbound Direct Connector to I-10 westbound

Total closure continuously between 9 pm on Friday, June 26 and 5 am on Monday, June 29. Detour via I- 69 northbound to the I- 610 North Loop westbound. Follow the I- 610 North Loop westbound to I- 45 southbound. Follow I- 45 southbound to I-10 westbound.



Chartres Street entrance ramp to I-10 westbound

Total closure continuously between 9 pm on Friday, June 26 and 5 am on Monday, June 29. Detour via the Direct Connector to I-10 eastbound. Follow I-10 eastbound to the I- 610 East Loop northbound. Follow the I- 610 East Loop northbound to the I- 610 North Loop westbound. Follow the I- 610 North Loop westbound to I- 45 southbound. Follow I- 45 southbound to I-10 westbound.



Lockwood entrance ramp to the I-10 westbound mainlanes

Total closure remains in place. Detour by proceeding west on the I-10 westbound Frontage Road. Follow the I-10 westbound Frontage Road to the entrance ramp from Waco Street



I-10 westbound mainlanes at Waco Street

Total closure continuously, by others, between 8 pm on Friday, June 26 and 5 am on Monday, June 29. Detour by following the I-10 westbound mainlanes to the Waco Street exit; Follow the I-10 westbound Frontage Road to the Waco Street entrance ramp to the I-10 westbound mainlanes.

I-10 westbound mainlanes between Waco Street and I- 69

Alternate lanes closed continuously, between 8 pm on Friday, June 26 and 5 am on Monday, June 29. At least one lane will remain open between Waco Street and I- 69.



I-10 westbound mainlanes at I- 69

Total closure continuously between 8 pm on Friday, June 26 and 5 am on Monday, June 29. Detour via the Direct Connector to I- 69 southbound. Proceed south on I- 69 southbound to I- 45 northbound, Follow I- 45 northbound to I-10 westbound. An alternate detour is via the Direct Connector to I- 69 northbound. Proceed north on I- 69 northbound to the I- 610 N. Loop eastbound, follow the I- 610 N. Loop westbound to I- 45 southbound. Then, follow I- 45 southbound to I-10 westbound. Please note that I-10 westbound mainlanes will be closed at Waco by others, (in advance of this project’s closures at I- 69).



I- 45 northbound Direct Connector to I-10 eastbound

Total closure continuously between 7 pm on Friday, June 26 and 5 am on Monday, June 29. Proceed North on I- 45 northbound to the I- 610 N. Loop eastbound, follow the I- 610 N. Loop eastbound to I- 69 southbound. Then follow I- 69 southbound to I-10 eastbound.



San Jacinto Street entrance ramp to I-10 eastbound mainlanes

Total closure continuously between 8 pm on Friday, June 26 and 5 am on Monday, June 29. Follow Rothwell Street to Semmes Street; Turn Right, (south) on Semmes Street and follow Semmes Street to Nance Street; turn left, (east) on Nance Street and follow to Jensen Street; turn right, (South) on Jensen Street and follow to East Freeway Service Road.Turn left, (East) on the East Freeway Service Road to the Gregg Street entrance ramp to I-10 eastbound.



I- 45 southbound Direct Connector to I-10 eastbound

Total closure continuously between 7 pm on Friday, June 26 and 5 am on Monday, June 29. Proceed south on I- 45 southbound to I- 69 northbound, follow I- 69 northbound to I-10 eastbound.



I- 45 southbound exit to Milam Street

Total closure continuously between 7 pm on Friday, June 26 and 5 am on Monday, June 29. Proceed south on I- 45 southbound to the McKinney exit to access downtown destinations.