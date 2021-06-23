City of Houston disburses $12 million in Hurricane Harvey relief funds

The City of Houston has issued its third round of Hurricane Harvey relief funds, which will give about $12 million for house recovery projects.

The city expects to make its final payments to developers, primarily as gap funding to cover the rising costs of building materials.

It's all a part of the Harvey Multifamily Program, which is funded by a grant provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) with oversight from the Texas General Land Office (GLO).

It's designed to create and fix multifamily apartment homes. The city aims to keep these new and refurbished units affordable to low- and moderate-income residents for at least 40 years.

Under that aid, communities could have applied and used the funds for flood mitigation projects related to Hurricane Harvey.

Developers can submit applications through the Harvey Multifamily Program until next Friday to request funding for home developments. More information can be found on the city's website.

