Pivotal head of Harris County's flood control district steps down

A pivotal fixture in Houston’s fight to stem flooding is stepping down from his post. CultureMap news partner ABC13 reports that Russell Poppe, executive director of the Harris County Flood Control District, is leaving his post.

Poppe sent his letter of resignation to the county board of commissioners last week; his last day will be July 2, per ABC13.

“The growing expectations associated with these efforts have adversely affected the quality of my personal life to a point I can no longer sustain,” Poppe wrote to the board.

He has worked with the flood control district for more than 15 years, and took over as executive director in 2016. Poppe has yet to announce his future plans, only noting that he is open to the best option for he and his family, per ABC13.

Created by the Texas Legislature in 1937 and governed by Harris County Commissioners Court, the Flood Control District was formed in response to the floods that struck the region in 1929 and 1935. The district oversees the 22 primary watersheds within Harris County's 1,777 square miles.

No word for a potential replacement for Poppe.