Houston's 9 best restaurants for 2022 heat up this week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. These are Houston’s 9 best restaurants for 2022. Excellent food and outstanding service are only the minimum requirements for earning a nomination for Restaurant of the Year.

2. Houston's coolest crystal lagoon dives into Memorial Day weekend with floating cabanas and more. Visitors can expect the largest inflatable obstacle course in the nation located on a crystal lagoon among other attractions.

3. Houston's oldest family-owned grocery store announces end of an epicurean era. Closing the store allows its owners to focus on their thriving real estate business.

4. 'Floating' Galveston Bay home with historic pedigree drifts onto market for $3.75M. Sitting on just over an acre at the tip of a canal, the home's eight bedrooms and eight baths unfold across three levels designed to maximize seaside living.

5. Beard Award-winning chef behind Houston’s legendary Cafe Annie announces retirement. Although he's taking a step back from day-to-day operations, Del Grande will hold the title of "Chef Emeritus" and continue to be involved in training and events.