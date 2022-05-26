Cue the music and prepare for all the pomp and circumstance: we have some adorable little graduates at Houston SPCA.

Some of the smallest felines are graduating from their warm incubators and critical care in the neonatal kitten nursery and heading into the foster program now that they can eat soft food on their own and are stable at four weeks old.

Once they grow stronger over the next few weeks in foster care, the kittens will be ready for the adoption program, where they will be microchipped, spayed or neutered, and receive their first round of vaccinations.

Since the nursery opened in March 2022, 193 fragile neonates have been cared for in the lifesaving nursery, where they receive constant care including hand-feedings every two to three hours by staff and volunteers.

Last year, the Houston SPCA cared for 493 newborn felines and puppies in the nursery.

To celebrate, the Houston SPCA is hosting an online graduation party. This will help the team gather items they need for the neonatal nursery, some of which can be found on the Amazon Wish List, including pet bottle nipples, heating pads, and kitten formula.

And if you're ready for a new furry friend right now, the adoption center is open from 11 am-6 pm daily. You can view all of the available pets in advance here.

The Houston SPCA relies entirely on donations, does not receive any government funding, and is not affiliated with any other animal welfare organization.

If you're interested in volunteering or would like more information, email volunteer@houstonspca.org, call 713-869-7722, or visit houstonspca.org.