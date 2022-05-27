City of Houston hosts $5 animal adoption event for Memorial Day weekend

While Memorial Day weekend means a free day for many, it still marks the confinement of hundreds of thousands of stray animals in shelters. To that end, the City of Houston’s primary animal shelter, BARC, is hoping to clear its cages with a $5 adoption event.

The promotion runs from noon to 5 pm on May 28 and 29 for all fixed and ready-to-go dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens. Importantly, pets must already be spayed or neutered at the time of adoption to qualify for this promotion, per a release.

Those interested can visit BARC’s Adoption Center located (3300 Carr St.) from noon to 5 pm Tuesday through Sunday or visit the adoption site to view adoptable pets. This promotion is part of the national “Empty the Shelters” campaign held by the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Recently, between May 2 and May 15, some 13,504 homeless pets were adopted from 280 shelters in 45 states, per a release.

“Right now, shelters are so full, and pets are experiencing longer stays. Our partners are reporting that ‘Empty the Shelters’ is driving even more adopters into their facilities. With the decline in transport, local adoptions have become our primary lifesaving tool,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of Bissell Pet Foundation, in a statement. “This is an expensive program for our small foundation, but it is a proven success, and we can’t turn our backs when we know we can save thousands of lives in one event.”

For more information on adopting a pet or assisting BARC, visit the official website.