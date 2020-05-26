Houston earns mediocre grade in ranking of best metros for college grads

This year’s college graduates are entering a real world that’s more unreal than any we’ve seen in our lifetimes. And they’re facing a world with uncertain prospects.

Against that jarring backdrop, the Apartment List website developed a ranking of the top U.S. metro areas for college graduates, and Houston sits in the middle of the pack. The Bayou City ranks 26th among the country’s 50 largest metro areas.

The ranking, published May 13, takes into account six data points:

Average wages among recent college graduates

March 2020 unemployment rate

Rental costs for recent college graduates

Share of adult population with a college degree

Share of recent college graduates working in remote-friendly occupations

Share of workforce in high-risk industries

Houston fares well in terms of average wages among recent college graduates ($46,681) and college graduates working in remote-friendly occupations (73 percent), but doesn’t fare as well for the share of adults with a college degree (31 percent) and the share of full-time workers in high-risk industries (13 percent).

Austin appears at No. 6 on the list, with Dallas-Fort Worth at 21 and San Antonio at No. 43. Apartment List says Austin’s economic scores “are well-rounded across the board,” but the metro area stands out for its high share of college-educated adults (43 percent) and high share of college graduates working in remote-friendly occupations (77 percent).

“Each of the nation’s five largest metropolitan areas — New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, and Houston — failed to break the Top 10,” Apartment List notes. “The Class of 2020 is better off looking into smaller regions that strike a healthier balance between affordability and economic opportunity.”

San Jose, California, the epicenter of Silicon Valley, tops the ranking, followed by San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; Boston; and Milwaukee.

Ranked last is Las Vegas, preceded by Riverside-San Bernardino, California; New Orleans; Miami; and Orlando, Florida.