Buzzy fitness studio announces reopening dates for 25 Houston gyms

As many Houston gyms slowly reopen after Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive, another popular fitness brand has announced plans to reopen its 25 local studios.



Orangetheory Fitness Houston will open its 25 Houston-area locations on Monday, May 25. In a statement, the company says it will reopen studios with reduced class sizes.



As the Houston studios reopen, Orangetheory says it has implemented new standard procedures that are “in line with or surpassing CDC recommendations and with counsel from Orangetheory’s Medical Advisory.” The company has provided the following protocols to the media:

Reduced capacity: Orangetheory Houston studios will temporarily reduce class sizes with social distancing measures in place.

Increased sanitation protocols: Orangetheory will allow for a minimum 15 minutes of cleaning between each class, where studios will be completely emptied of members to enable staff to disinfect with CDC- and EPA-approved agents, in addition to normal member disinfection protocols.

Staff PPE: Staff and coaches will be required to wear personal protective equipment at all times while in the studio.

Social distancing practices: Workouts will be designed to minimize and control what equipment members use during class via verbal instructions from coaches. Additionally, workout stations will be distanced and pre-assigned to reduce any cross contamination.

New lobby procedures: To further reduce risk for members, all Orangetheory members will be asked to wait outside or in their cars before coming into class to avoid potential crowding and will have their temperature taken via a thermal thermometer. Showers will also be temporarily closed.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the support of our members during this time and we’re excited to say that our doors will begin to open at a safe and staggered pace next week,” said owner Jim Potesta, in a statement. “Orangetheory is known for its tight-knight community, and now more than ever, we are eager to provide an outlet for fitness and mental health for that community while also ensuring safety as the very top priority.”