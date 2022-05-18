Home » City Life
Pivotal annual survey reveals Houstonians' biggest concerns in 2022

By Patrina Adger, ABC13
Stephen Klineberg
Dr. Stephen Klineberg released the results — the last time he will do so. Photo via TMC

The 41st Kinder Houston-area survey, an assessment of Harris County residents' top-of-mind concerns, was released on May 17, during its first in-person luncheon since 2019.

The economy and crime are at the top of residents' concerns in this year's Kinder Houston Area Survey. This is the last year esteemed professor Stephen Klineberg will be directly involved in the survey he launched four decades ago.

Economic problems were said to be the most significant problem people face in the Houston area, according to the 28 percent of over 1,900 people who answered the survey. This was followed by crime at 25 percent, up from 14 percent.

Continue reading this article, with accompanying video, on our news partner ABC13.

