Cherished Houston Arboretum blooms with fun new playscape for kids

The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center has aggressively created attractions for locals looking for a green escape during the pandemic — note the adorable goat “lawn mowers” the center has employed.

Now, one of the Bayou City’s most cherished nature sites is inviting young visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the natural fun,

A new and much-anticipated Nature Playscape invites kids and adolescents to explore features such as a lumber yard with real fallen logs from the grounds and the grass climb, which allows park goers to step into the shoes of prairie insects.

This new amenity completes the arboretum’s ambitious Master Plan, which focused on three key areas: land management and restoration, educational programming, and trail experiences, per a press release.

Visitors to the arboretum can also look forward these new additions:

Stump Scramble

Grass Climb

Toddler Territory with Flower Fun and Sand Box

Balancing Bridge

Lumber Yard

Spider Web

Waterways and Water Garden

Wetland Walk

Shady Grove

While the new playscape is fenced, parental supervision is required at all times and guests are asked not to bring pets. The Playscape is nestled into the arboretum’s trail system, meaning visitors may also view wildlife such as birds, bees, lizards, and even snakes while on the play features.

Hours for the new playscape run from 7 am to dusk. The playscape is available for party and event rentals and will be closed regularly for rentals on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

“We are thrilled about the debut of our magnificent Nature Playscape,” says Debbie Markey, Houston Arboretum’s executive director, in a statement. “After some ‘beta testing’ with children of various ages, we think this new amenity, designed with safety in mind, will be a huge hit with the young and young at heart. People who come for the Playscape will also be exposed to the Arboretum’s other wonderful offerings such as the restored trail system, interpretive Field Stations, flora and fauna, and our newly revamped Discovery Room in the remodeled Nature Center.”