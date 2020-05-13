National lifestyle brand and gym announces Houston-area reopening date

Texas gyms can soon open their doors to workout-ready members, as ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott. Now, a national lifestyle brand has announced that it will open to Houston-area members on Monday, May 18.



Life Time will open its 10 Houston-area locations at 5 am Monday, in response to positive feedback, according to a statement from the company. Life Time says it recently sought information from clients and team members to ensure the club meets their safety expectations amid COVID-19.

Life Time closed its nationwide locations in March nationwide after someone who had visited the gym was diagnosed with a presumptive case of COVID-19, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The Houston-area locations reopening to clients are:

Life Time Baybrook — 19250 Gulfbrook Dr., Friendswood

Life Time Champions — 7717 Willow Chase Blvd.

Life Time Cinco Ranch — 23211 Cinco Ranch Blvd.

Life Time CityCentre — 815 Town and Country Blvd.

Life Time Cypress — 9922 Fry Rd., Cypress

Life Time Galleria (Tennis) — 5015 Westheimer Rd., Suite 4020

Life Time Greenway — 1 City Club Dr., Houston

Life Time Kingwood — 20515 W. Lake Houston Pkwy., Humble

Life Time Lake Houston — 13600 Will Clayton Pkwy., Humble

Life Time Sugar Land — 1331 Hwy 6, Sugar Land

The chain notes that it has enlisted a former state epidemiologist with a wide range of experiences in clinical occupational and environmental medicine to ensure that its protocols fairly satisfy the latest public health considerations.



Once open, Life Time plans include:

Enhanced cleaning regularly throughout the club, and overnight deep cleaning, using an EPA-registered, hospital-grade disinfectant and virucide that is known to be effective against emerging viral pathogens and human coronavirus, including the virus that causes COVID-19.

Cleaning stations with disinfectants (in both wipes and spray bottles) throughout the club for members to use before and after exercising on equipment.

Social distancing measures throughout the club including markings or directions at the front desk, fitness floor, class studios, locker rooms, children’s areas, pool areas and more.

Dedicated equipment for class participants that is cleaned between classes, in order to promote single use.

Temperature screening for all team members consistent with governmental orders and guidelines.

In-club and online seminars, programs and education focused on exercise and nutrition.

Life Time clubs will also open in Dallas and San Antonio on Monday, May 18. Opening dates for other Life Time clubs will be announced to members via the company’s website, social channels, and direct emails, once they are determined.



Meanwhile, another massive gym and lifestyle chain, 24 Fitness, announced that it will open only its Dallas locations on Monday, May 18.