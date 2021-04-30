Prepare for closures on 610 Loop and Southwest Freeway this weekend

Along with a potential downpour, Houston drivers heading to the Loop will have to contend with lane closures along 610, the Texas Department of Transportation announced.

As usual, police officers will be on hand to assist. Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Full closure information can be found at www.houstontranstar.org and at www.hou610at69.com. Locals can also follow construction updates on Twitter @HOU610at69.

Here is a breakdown of the lane closures:

IH-610 West Loop southbound main lanes between IH 69 - Southwest to Bissonnet Street

Three alternate lances will be closed from 9 pm Friday, April 30 to 5 am Monday, May 3.

IH-69 Southwest northbound and southbound connectors to IH-610 West Loop southbound

Total closure (continuously) from 9 pm Friday April 30 to 5 am Monday, May 3. Drivers should take the connector to IH-610 northbound main lanes. Take Westheimer exit ramp onto IH 610 Northbound Frontage Road, then U-turn at Westheimer Road onto IH-610 southbound Frontage Road. Take the entrance ramp onto IH-610 southbound main lanes.

IH-610 West Loop southbound exit ramp to Fournace Place

Total closure continuously from 9 pm Friday, April 30 to 5 am Monday, May 3. Drivers should take the Beechnut exit ramp onto IH-610 southbound Frontage Road, then U-turn at Beechnut Street onto IH 610 northbound Frontage Road. Continue on the IH-610 northbound Frontage Road to Fournace Place.

IH-610 West Loop southbound exit ramp to Bellaire Boulevard

Total closure continuously from 9 pm Friday, April 30 to 5 pm Monday, May 3. Drivers should take Beechnut exit ramp onto IH-610 southbound Frontage Road, then U-turn at Beechnut onto IH-610 northbound Frontage Road. Continue on IH-610 northbound Frontage Road to Fournace Place.

IH-69 Southwest northbound entrance ramp from Chimney Rock Road

Total closure continuously from 9 pm Friday, April 30 to 5 am Monday, May 3. Suggested alternate detour: Drivers should head east on Westpark Drive, then turn left (north) onto IH-610 northbound Frontage Road. Stay right onto IH-69 northbound main lanes, then take next entrance ramp onto IH-69 northbound main lanes.

Motorists should then take Fountain View entrance ramp onto IH-69 northbound main lanes.