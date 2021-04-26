Adopt a furry forever friend with these 10 Houston animal organizations

As animal lovers know, spring is a time for renewal and regrowth — and furbabies. Sadly, that means thousands of new stray kittens and puppies on busy, dangerous, and desolate Houston streets.

That means animal shelters will be especially paced. Best Friends Animal Society estimates more than 40,000 animals enter shelters throughout the Greater Houston area each year— or, simply put, enough to fill Minute Maid Stadium. Worse, Texas is nationally ranked second to California for highest number of animals killed in shelters.

To help remedy the situation, Best Friends and several other rescues are partnering for a series of virtual and in-person animal adoption events in honor of National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day. Kicking things off is the The 2nd Annual Virtual Pet Adoption preview event, which will be held noon Friday, April 30 on Best Friends Houston’s Instagram account @bfas_houston.

Viewers will be able to see cute and cuddly adoptable friends from across the Houston area. Then, on Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2 in-person adoption events will be held across the city at participating animal shelter and rescue locations.

Here is a list of the partnering organizations and shelters:

*BARC (City of Houston Animal Shelter)

Adoption hours: 11am-5pm

3300 Carr St.; 713-229-7300



Best Friends Animal Society

Adoption hours: May 1-2, 10am-4pm

Pop-up adoption location: CityCentre (799 Town & Country Blvd suite 143; between Madewell and Paper Source)



City of Baytown Animal Services & Adoption Center

Adoption hours: Tuesday-Saturday 12pm-5pm

705 N Robert C Lanier Dr. in Baytown; 281-422-7600

Fort Bend County Animal Services

Adoption/kennel hours: 10 am-4 pm Tuesday; 5 pm-7 pm Wednesday; 11 am-3 pm Saturday and Sunday; closed Monday and Thursday

1210 Blume Rd. in Rosenberg; 281-342-1512

Galveston County Animal Resource Center

Adoption hours: Noon-6 pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; Noon-5 pm Wednesdays and Fridays; 10 am-5 pm Saturdays; closed Sunday and Monday

3412 25th Ave. N (Loop 197 N) in Texas City; 409-948-2485

Harris County Pets

Adoption hours: Weekdays 11am-4 pm and weekends 1pm-5:50 pm

612 Canino Rd.; 281-999-3191

Pasadena Animal Shelter

Adoption hours: 9:30 am-2:30 pm Sunday

5150 Burke Rd. in Pasadena; 713-920-7942



Rosenberg Animal Control & Adoption Center

Adoption hours: Weekdays 11 am-6 pm and Saturday 11 am-4 pm

1207 Blume Rd. in Rosenberg; 832-595-3490



SPCA of Brazoria County

Adoption hours: 8am-5pm daily

141 Canna Ln. in Lake Jackson; 979-285-2340



Special Pals

Adoption hours: Wednesday-Sunday Noon-4 pm

3830 Greenhouse Rd.; 281-579-7387



Interested potential parents should note that special adoption discounts may apply. Call or visit each shelters’ website to determine the process and requirements for adoption.