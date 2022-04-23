Houston-area politician pitches Disney World to relocate to his county

With the Magic Kingdom losing its special status in Florida, a local politician is making a pitch to bring it here.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George is openly petitioning Disney World to relocate to his 885-square-mile jurisdiction, CultureMap news partner ABC13 was first to report. George took to Twitter for his elevator pitch to the storied company’s CEO, Bob Chapek:

From Timone & Pumba to Tinker Bell, Disney Characters are as diverse as Fort Bend County families. I wlcome @Disney to visit Fort Bend County as your next destination while you face attacks from the modern day political extremists like (Florida governor) @RonDeSantisFL

The judge is referring to Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who revoked Disney’s special tax and self-governing privileges in Florida on Friday, April 22. The move comes after Disney, Florida’s largest private employer, criticized the recent “Parental Rights in Education” bill — known as “Don’t Say Gay” bill — and even halted donations.

De Santis and Florida Republicans claim the move is to nix any unfair advantage Disney World has over other state tourist attractions. Disney has enjoyed the special tax and self-governing perks for 55 years.

If George’s pitch sounds familiar, that’s because he similarly courted Tesla CEO Elon Musk in 2020 when Musk first threatened to pull the company’s factory and headquarters out of California during a dispute. Tesla eventually moved to Austin.

Defending the idea of a major move, George added on Twitter that Fort Bend also boasts the presence of major companies such as Amazon, Texas Instruments, and Gallery Furniture.