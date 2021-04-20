That’s right, medical marijuana is legal in Texas. Although the state’s program pales in comparison to the full medical programs of its neighbors, qualified Texans can access low-THC medical marijuana if they have a qualifying condition.

Here’s what you need to know about what is legal, who qualifies, and how to get a prescription for medical marijuana in Texas.

What is legal in Texas?

While recreational marijuana is still illegal in the state, medical marijuana with up to 0.5 percent THC by weight is legal for Texans who qualify under the Compassionate Use Program. This year, the program could see some expansions as Texas lawmakers meet for the 2021 legislative session.

Legislation such as Texas House Bill 1535, if passed, could allow more Texans to find relief with medical marijuana and increase the allowable percentage of THC to 5 percent by weight.

Who qualifies for medical marijuana in Texas?

The Compassionate Use Program allows Texans who have qualifying conditions to access medical marijuana. Approved conditions include:

autism

spasticity

peripheral neuropathy

ALS

MS

Parkinson’s

Alzheimer’s and other dementias

cerebral palsy

and other incurable neurodegenerative diseases

How do I become a patient?

Texans who qualify for medical marijuana can get a prescription in just a few simple steps. To be eligible, you must:

be a Texas resident

have a qualifying condition

receive a prescription from a doctor who is registered to prescribe medical marijuana in the state

