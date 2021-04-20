Houstonians no longer need appointments at NRG COVID mass vaccination site

More than half of all American adults have now gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Thanks to a new plan, Harris County is making it easier for locals to get immunized.

Residents will not have to make an appointment at NRG Park, per a new plan announced by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Congressman Al Green. That means anyone aged 16 or older can walk or drive up and receive a shot at the NRG mass vaccination site.

Hours are currently 8am-5pm, but starting Wednesday April 21, the site will be open noon-9 pm, Hidalgo tweeted. The site will continue to operate 7 days a week.

“More than a half million people in the United States have died from COVID-19. That’s nearly 564,000 members of our families and communities who unfortunately have succumbed to this unprecedented pandemic,” Congressman Al Green said on April 19. “As we are here in the Ninth Congressional District today to expand vaccine accessibility, I am encouraging everyone eligible to get vaccinated at this facility or one nearest you.”

As of late April 19, there are 386,556 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Houston/Harris County and 3,981 deaths, per Harris County Public Health. Some 372,650 patients have recovered and the positivity rate is 8.9 percent.

This announcement comes as the nation is trending up in vaccinations — but also in hospitalizations in some parts of the country.

“More people in the United States are being vaccinated every single day at an accelerated pace,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House COVID-19 briefing on April 10, CNN reports.

“On the other hand, cases and hospitalizations are increasing in some areas of the country and cases among younger people who have not yet been vaccinated are also increasing.”

The NRG mass vaccination site is located at One NRG Park and accessed via Gate 16A off of Main Street.