Houston expands COVID-19 testing to those experiencing no symptoms

With more than 5,500 cases of COVID-19 documented in Houston and the Harris County and surrounding areas, there are now several locations in the Houston area where residents can get tested for free.

Some of those testing sites have announced major changes to their schedule.

The City of Houston announced it will open two testing locations to people who are experiencing no symptoms. However, those residents must pre-register by calling 832-393-4220.

Testing will take place Monday through Friday, 9 am to 7 pm, and Saturday through Sunday, 9 am to 3 pm.

There are also various sites throughout Harris County offering drive-thru testing, including some in Katy, Baytown, Tomball, and Cloverleaf. The locations in Tomball and Cloverleaf will open Tuesday, April 14.

It is recommended that those interested in testing fill out a self-assessment tool which will determine if you need testing and at what location.

The Texas Department of Health also has a locator to determine the closest drive-thru testing site near you.

Here is a list of several other locations:

United Memorial Medical Center

Monday - Friday from 9 am to 4 pm. You must fill out a pre-screening test before you go.

UMMC Hopsital, 510 W. Tidwell Rd.

Forest Brook Middle School, 7525 Tidwell Rd.

1960 Physicians Associates, 837 Cypress Creek Pkwy.

Sugar Land Smart Financial Center, 18111 Lexington Blvd.

Cullen Middle School, 6900 Scott St.

Legacy Community Health

Check which site is closest to you using the Legacy Community Health locator.

---

This article originally appeared on our content partner, ABC13.