Have you found yourself walking more during the pandemic, either for health reasons or just to get out of the house? Put those steps to good use by signing up for Houston SPCA's iWalk for Animals.

From June 3-6, log your laps to help provide lifesaving care and shelter for more than 50,000 homeless pets and native wildlife annually. Of course, your pups will want to come along, too.

The free virtual event lets you build a team (or go it solo) and create your own customizable fundraising page — and don't worry, your team members can be located anywhere in the world!

In addition to raising money to help the animals, you'll also be competing for awesome prizes. The more money you raise, the more you win, and all contributions are tax-deductible.

There's even a special offer for CultureMap readers: The first 50 readers to register for iWalk For Animals and fundraise $100 will receive an exclusive 24-ounce, stainless steel Houston SPCA tumbler with drinking lid.

It's perfect for hot or cold beverages, and a great reminder to stay hydrated while you train. Just email info@houstonspca.org when you're ready to pick it up (or they'll even send it to you).

Register for iWalk for Animals here, and don't forget to tag @HoustonSPCA with your photos and videos.