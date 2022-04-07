Want to make a difference this summer? The Houston SPCA is looking for teachers and teacher assistants for its summer Critter Camp program.

The weekly day camps will be held from June 6-August 5, Monday through Friday from 9 am-3 pm at the Carruth Education Center on Houston SPCA's campus.

You can help guide campers through the world of animal welfare with TEKs-approved curriculum, and show them how to be rescue heroes in their own communities.

During various weeks, campers third-through-eighth grade will enjoy lots of fun activities, like visits to the equine center and adoption center, talks from animal experts like the Houston SPCA veterinary team, exploration into animal cruelty investigations, lessons on animal care, and much more.

And because it's still summer camp, there are also games and crafts on the agenda, too.

Teachers will present one to two lessons per week, as well as lead one to two activities. There is also a highly enviable teacher perk: free snuggles with adoptable pets!

Positions are available to teachers who can commit to at least three weeks of camp, and preference will be given to those who can accept additional sessions.

Have questions? Email education@houstonspca.org, or if you ready to make a difference you can apply here.