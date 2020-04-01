Galveston chef cooks up much-needed meals for area's homeless population

Despite the dangers posed by the coronavirus pandemic, local non-profits still work to fulfill their missions. For CHRISTUS Our Daily Bread, that outreach includes serving breakfast and lunch daily to approximately 100 members of Galveston's homeless population.

While the typical image that conjures is well-intentioned food that's more nutritious than delicious, volunteer chef Armando Trevino brings a restaurant perspective to his job of making lunch every Monday through Friday. The retired teacher also works as a server part-time at legendary Galveston restaurant Gaido's.

"Fresh food and cleanliness in a kitchen is what I've learned at Gaido's," Trevino said in a release. "The food at Our Daily Bread has to be fresh. Everything has to be quality, but it doesn't have to be expensive."

Trevino also makes sure the food looks nice. "If you've got a pretty plate in front of you, you've already tasted it before you've tasted it," he said.

The dangers of COVID-19 mean that Trevino's meals are currently being served to-go. He's still working with a skeleton crew to fulfill the role he's held for almost 20 years.

"We've shut down the island like everywhere else," he said. "They don't have anywhere else to go. We can at least feed them."

CHRISTUS Our Daily Bread has been serving Galveston's homeless residents since 1986. In addition to two hot meals five days a week, the programs include medical assistance, psychological services, clothing, and hygiene products. The charity's roots go back to 1866 when the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word arrived in Galveston from Lyon, France.