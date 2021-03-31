New Heights-area fitness gym works out lean $10 monthly memberships

Heights-area locals looking to get in shape without breaking the bank now have a new option. Blink Fitness will open in the Heights/Northline area at 4704 Airline Dr. on April 2, the chain announced.

Noteworthy for budget-minded buyers, monthly memberships start at a lean $10 a month. Additionally, the new Northline gym is offering a limited-time, pre-opening discount on Blue Memberships for $18 per month.

Blink Fitness Northline will feature state-of-the-art equipment for every fitness level, including cardio machines, strength equipment, dumbbells, as well as areas for stretching, HIIT, body weight training, and more, per a press release.

Certified personal trainers will be available for one-on-one coaching; each membership comes with a free personal training start-up session. Those looking for personal training sessions can expect classes to start at $30.

To ensure safety, Blink promises aggressive cleaning protocols. The gym layout ensures social distancing and employees are required to wear gloves and a mask at all times. Members are expected to don a mask while at the gym, except when vigorously exercising, per a release.

“With Blink’s growing presence in Texas, we’re eager to continue our expansion in Houston and make the Blink experience accessible to all," said Alfonso Soto, manager at Blink Fitness Northline, in a statement. “Following the challenges of the past year, Blink is more committed than ever to supporting its members with a premium fitness experience, and we’re excited to bring the ‘Mood Above Muscle’ philosophy to even more Houstonians.”