Feeling a little anxious right now? Wishing you had something to calm down feelings of worry or help you sleep? CBDTakeOut's got you.

The Austin-owned online store not only curates its selection of natural hemp-based products, but also makes it extremely easy to discover your ideal solution — then safely ships right to you.

And as of March 15, in response to the COVID-19 crisis, the company is doing what it can to help its customers and the citizens of Texas.

CBDTakeOut is offering all products on its site at wholesale prices, and profits on full-priced purchases are being donated to Southern Smoke.

"We founded this company to help people, and we will keep this wholesale and donation program going as long as is needed," says co-founder and CEO Jeremy Kinder. "We see our customers as partners, and our partners need a little help right now."

Kinder and Shay Isdale launched CBDTakeOut in 2018, and quickly became one of the leaders in lab-tested CBD products on the market. Their expert team evaluates each product before it's offered up on the site, and shoppers can find educational content on how best to maximize the hemp-based products' effects.

CBD is a non-intoxicating plant extract that's been shown to help reduce anxiety, improve sleep, lower inflammation, and reduce pain.

On CBDTakeOut's online store, you can find tinctures, capsules, vape cartridges, balms and creams, and even chocolates, gummies, and coffee. Your pets aren't left out either, with treats and supplements for both dogs and cats.

Not sure what you're looking for? Try Ceebs, the helpful product finder that makes recommendations based on a few bits of info you provide it.

