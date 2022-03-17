A new partnership between the Houston SPCA, Harris County Attorney Chris Menefee, Harris County Resources for Children and Adults will now allow both agencies to provide their specialized services more quickly and efficiently, resulting in better care for the county's most vulnerable adults and animals that are in dire need of assistance.

This means improved response time for HCRCA and the Houston SPCA when there are urgent situations such as animal hoarding, and the adult can no longer care for themselves and their animals.

"I'm grateful for this partnership ... that will help assist both people and animals in caring for their well-being. This collaboration creates a rapid response process to help some of our most vulnerable people and pets," says Menefee.

"Collectively, we now have additional efficiencies in place for all who are working in the field to expedite the special assistance needed for adults and their animals, and just as important, the continuum of care," says Adam Reynolds, chief of animal cruelty at the Houston SPCA.

"The seniors and vulnerable adults we serve are incapacitated and unable to care for themselves, so this partnership will provide their pets with the necessary veterinary and wellness services they deserve," adds Joel Levine, executive director of Harris County Resources for Children and Adults.

"Community collaborations like this are critical for positive outcomes for the pets and people involved," states Jo Sullivan, LMSW, a licensed social worker who also serves as chief community and development officer at the Houston SPCA. "There are an estimated 250,000 animals across the U.S. that are in hoarder situations, and in many cases are in desperate need of veterinary care."

Those who need assistance from the Houston SPCA can call 713-869-SPCA, while the Harris County Resource for Children and Adults can be reached at 713-363-2300. In cases that involve both vulnerable adults and animals, one phone call can be made to the Harris County Attorney's Office at 713-755-5101.