New mural at White Oak and Buffalo Bayous takes flight in East End

Locals who traverse the trails along White Oak and Buffalo Bayous are no doubt aware of the scenic feasts the vistas afford. Now, hikers and cyclists can look forward to a new view, courtesy of a striking new art installation.

Dubbed Confluence, the new mural by artist Jane Kim of Ink Dwell studio, showcases Houston’s native birds. The mural is backed by the Houston Parks Board and Buffalo Bayou Partnership, per a press release.

Confluence is a nod to the merging of the two bayous as well as the ways that many birds change color seasonally to attract mates, per press materials. Six species of birds are represented in both their spring breeding plumage and their non-breeding plumage in the center of the piece. To the right are three species that winter in Houston; to the left are three species that arrive in the spring to breed.

Meanwhile, a map of Houston’s bayous serves as the backdrop to add “movement and energy to the work,” a description of the work states.

The work measures 223 feet in length and spans the wall along the meeting of White Oak Bayou Greenway and Buffalo Bayou trail (mere steps away from the University of Houston-Downtown).

Installation will begin this month and is expected to take four to six weeks to complete. When finished, it will be viewable by those in nearby office buildings and the University of Houston-Downtown campus.

“This public art project is another example of why the Houston Parks system is one of the best in the nation,” said Kenneth Allen, interim director, Houston Parks and Recreation Department, in a statement. “The synergy between nature and art with this installation on the trail will be a welcoming landmark for all who see it. Our thanks to all the partners who’ve made it possible.”