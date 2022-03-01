Who doesn't need a wiggly, squirmy, soft, adorable puppy in their life? Freddy, a four-month-old Lab mix, is all this and more, and he's currently hanging out at the Houston SPCA.

Freddy was rescued from a very bad situation by the Houston SPCA'’s animal ambulance, but he's thriving now and ready to find his forever family.

He currently weighs only 15 pounds, but vets estimate he's going to grow up to be a very big (and good) boy.

Freddy might seem a little shy at first, but just take a look at these videos to see how playful and friendly he can be after a get-to-know-you sniff and some ear rubs.

As a puppy, he will need some patience and training, but he's already learning how to sit and fetch so expect valedogtorian learning skills from this smart pup.

Freddy's adoption package includes his microchip, neuter surgery, most up-to-date vaccinations, a free post exam at any VCA Animal Hospital, and a free bag of Hill's Pet Nutrition dog food. In other words, you get everything you need to bring him home and start building your happy, healthy life together.

Come visit Freddy this weekend at the Houston SPCA, which is open from 11 am-7 pm on Saturday and Sunday.