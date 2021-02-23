More Texans are turning to medical marijuana to treat their multiple sclerosis symptoms, and here's why. In 2019, the Texas legislature expanded the Compassionate Use Program, approving more conditions — like multiple sclerosis — for medical marijuana in the Lone Star State.

Since then, success stories from MS patients and their doctors have emerged across the state as more Texans try medical marijuana to treat their symptoms.

Tracy was one of these stories. After several unsuccessful treatments, her doctor told her she was a "no option" patient. Her pain and inflammation limited her daily activities and she still hadn't found a solution to effectively relieve her symptoms.

When she discovered Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation, the only Texas-owned and -operated medical marijuana company in the state, she finally regained her quality of life.

"It's a big deal just to be able to go outside and do some yard work," says Tracy. "It's the things you take for granted. This medical cannabis brought back my hope and quality of life."

The research behind medical marijuana for MS

In addition to these success stories, recent studies have shown medical marijuana as an effective treatment for many MS symptoms. Both THC and CBD, the active chemicals in medical marijuana, may help relieve common symptoms such as pain, stiffness, mobility problems, spasticity, depression, and anxiety.

A double-blind, placebo-controlled study of 160 patients found that medical marijuana improved several MS symptoms with no significant adverse effects on cognition or mood. Another study published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry found that medical cannabis helped ease muscle stiffness caused by MS.

With more research supporting its benefits, there is increasing acceptance of medical marijuana in the MS community in Texas and across the U.S. Texans who are interested in trying medical marijuana for their symptoms can get a prescription in a few simple steps.

Getting a medical marijuana prescription for MS

