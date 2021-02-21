City of Houston lifts boil water notice and advises residents on next steps

Houstonians no longer need to boil water for drinking, cooking, and making ice as the City of Houston lifted its boil water notice on Sunday, February 21.

The order had been in place since Wednesday, February 17 as temperatures plummeted, pipes froze, and water was widely shut off due to the winter storm.

What’s next? Customers should:

Flush water system by running cold-water faucets for at least one minute

Clean automatic ice makers by making and discarding several batches of ice

Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle

Houston Water has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes, according to a press release. The City has also provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.

Meanwhile, CultureMap and news partner ABC13 compiled of areas that have rescinded the boil notice as of Sunday.

Greater Houston

Baytown

Bellaire

Jersey Village

Katy

La Marque

League City

Livingston

Pearland

Webster

Deer Park

Sugar Land

Texas City

Galveston also lifted its boil notice as of late Sunday afternoon, per a city announcement. The City of Pasadena noted the boil water notice is still in effect for that area, and is waiting approval from TCEQ to rescind the advisory, ABC13 reports.

If your area is not listed above, ABC13 notes that customers can check the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s list of utilities that have rescinded boil notices.