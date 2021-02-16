Houstonians unleash a flurry of fun-filled photos on an unforgettable snow day

As the coldest February in 122 years pummeled Houston, locals took to the outdoors to capture their best snowy images. Some are somber, some serene, some silly — but all reveal a Houston enduring yet another storm (we all remember Harvey too well).

From wine chilled by natural ice to car skiing, these photos are proof that no matter the weather, Houstonians can make the most of a dangerous situation (thousands are still without power; some are going without water as well).

Here, then, is a flurry of reader photos — last names omitted for privacy — of our unforgettable snow day.

-----

The city skyline captured by Lynn in Midtown.