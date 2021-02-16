Houstonians unleash a flurry of fun-filled photos on an unforgettable snow day

As the coldest February in 122 years pummeled Houston, locals took to the outdoors to capture their best snowy images. Some are somber, some serene, some silly — but all reveal a Houston enduring yet another storm (we all remember Harvey too well).
From wine chilled by natural ice to car skiing, these photos are proof that no matter the weather, Houstonians can make the most of a dangerous situation (thousands are still without power; some are going without water as well).
Here, then, is a flurry of reader photos — last names omitted for privacy — of our unforgettable snow day.
-----
The city skyline captured by Lynn in Midtown.
Car skiing (it's a thing) in The Heights.
A winter wonderland in Oak Forest.
Burning the fanciest wood in Montrose.
Crafting a giant snowball in West University.
A serene snow day in the Energy Corridor.
Snow in Midtown.
Snow chic in River Oaks.
Bundled up in Rosenberg.
Deep in the heart of Texas — and West University.
It could be New England; it's actually River Oaks.
Snow strolling in The Heights.
Floofy fun in the Energy Corridor.
Snowfall in Midtown.
More snow along the tracks in Midtown.
Happy trails in Montrose.
Clean, snowy lines in Montrose.
Chilling wine the natural way in the Energy Corridor.
Tracking the powder in Montrose.
'Redneck' sledding in Houston.
Making snow angels in Kingwood.
Snow day in Katy.
A memorable marker in The Heights.