These Houston-area school districts are closing due to the freeze

School districts in the Houston area have announced they are closely monitoring and preparing ahead of the winter storm that's expected to bring freezing weather, ice, and dangerous road conditions to southeast Texas.

This story is continuously updated with school district and college closure plans. Here is a list of current school plans:

Alief ISD

All learning and work in Alief ISD will transition online for Monday, February 15 and Tuesday, February 16.

CyFair ISD

Monday, February 15 is a student holiday.

All CFISD schools and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, February 16.

Danbury ISD

Danbury ISD will be closed Monday, February 15th, for President's Day. Danbury ISD will be remote on Tuesday, February 16th.

Fort Bend ISD

Fort Bend ISD campuses and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, February 16. Asynchronous learning will occur on Tuesday, February 16 for all Fort Bend ISD students.

Galena Park ISD

Classes will operate on a remote basis Tuesday, February 16. Additionally, all after-school activities and curbside meals are cancelled for Monday, February 15 and Tuesday, February 16.

Goodrich ISD

Goodrich ISD schools and office(s) will be closed on Monday, February 15 and Tuesday, February 16.

Houston ISD

All HISD schools and offices will transition to virtual operations for Monday, February 15 and Tuesday, February 16.

Katy ISD

Monday, February 15 is a student holiday. In preparation for Tuesday, February 16, all instruction will be delivered via asynchronous virtual learning for all in-person and Katy Virtual Academy students.

Lamar CISD

Lamar CISD will be closed on Monday, February 15 and will pivot to virtual instruction on Tuesday, February 16.

Livingston ISD

On Monday, February 15, and Tuesday, February 16, Livingston ISD will have two asynchronous virtual learning days. All buildings will be closed, and there will be no in-person instruction.

Needville ISD

Needville ISD will be closed Monday for Presidents' Day. Tuesday will be an asynchronous learning day, with all staff working from home and students learning at home.

Royal ISD

Monday, February 15 is a holiday for all Royal ISD students and staff. Royal ISD will shift to virtual learning for all students on Tuesday, February 16.

Spring Branch ISD

All district facilities will be closed on Monday, February 15. Tuesday, February 16 will be a remote/asynchronous learning day for all students and staff.

College of the Mainland

All in-person classes and services at College of the Mainland will be held virtually on Monday, February 15.

Houston Baptist University

Houston Baptist University will be closed for in person instruction Monday. All class activities will be performed remotely.

Lone Star College

Lone Star College will close all facilities Monday, February 15. All Face-to-Face classes and onsite activities are suspended. All LSC Online classes and online support services will continue as scheduled.

For more on this story, visit our news partner ABC13.