Puppies usually get all the attention, but don't overlook a mid-age dog: right in that sweet spot of being past the constant energy and supervision of a pupper, but not quite yet a senior.

That's Tempie, a six-year-old Lab mix who's ready to spend the rest of her life with her pawfect match.

She's currently waiting for her new family at the Houston SPCA, where you can meet and frolic with the 69-pound Tempie in one of the organization's big play yards.

The only caveat is that Tempie's new home must not have a cat — she'd rather you focus your love and attention on her (and maybe a canine brother or sister).

Her adoption package is only $55, and includes a microchip, spay surgery, up-to-date vaccinations, a free post exam at any VCA Animal Hospital, and a free bag of Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

Come visit Tempie and her friends at the Houston SPCA this weekend, where there are large play yards for getting to know each other.

Due to the current rise in COVID-19 cases, the Houston SPCA is open from 1-6 pm daily. All potential adopters should visit www.houstonspca.org before arriving.