It is safe to say that most of us are "virtually' worn out, especially kids. This year, it is more important than ever to not only plan some summer activities, but give kiddos a summer to remember.

That's where Critter Camps come in. The Houston SPCA is offering in-person, week-long adventures that include Vet Camp, Animal Rescue and Forensics, and Pet Pals.

The day camps start on June 7 and run each week until August 13 at the Carruth Education Center, located on Houston SPCA's campus.

Since they are one of the leading animal rescue and protection organizations in the country, Houston SPCA offers a wide variety of activities for animal-lovin' campers entering third through eighth grades.

At Critter Camp, they can meet real animal experts in the fields of veterinary medicine and animal cruelty investigation, as well as animal rescue techs and wildlife specialists — with their native wild animal ambassadors in tow.

And let's not forget it is camp, so there will be lots of indoor and outdoor games like Giant Jenga, cornhole, and arena volleyball, along with plenty of cool crafts to be made and even some treat-making for pets in need, too.

But it just wouldn’t be Critter Camp without critters, would it? Multiple playtimes are scheduled with adoptable pets every day, because these homeless pets enjoy the socialization just as much as the campers do.

Each week is only $265 with before and aftercare available for an additional cost. For more information or to register, visit www.houstonspca.org.