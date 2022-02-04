ERCOT predicts record demand as freeze hits Houston and Texas

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, said that the grid is prepped and ready for the arctic front that has arrived in the state, but expects energy usage to peak Friday, February 4.

The demand across Texas is estimated at 72,000 megawatts. That's more than the demand during last year's deadly winter storm, which was at 69,000 megawatts right before it failed.

This time, ERCOT said the state is prepped to meet demand as high as 81,000 megawatts and has said that it doesn't expect any rolling blackouts. Still, state emergency management officials are warning people to stay indoors if they can and off the roads, especially if roads turn icy where you live.

With winter temperatures and last year's freeze still top of mind for many Texans, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, has rolled out new dashboards to help you keep tabs on the energy supply in real-time.

