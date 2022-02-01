Here's how much the cost of living has increased in Houston

Locals who've noticed a little strain on their wallets of late aren't imagining it, a new report confirms.

Among major U.S. metro areas, Greater Houston saw the 28th biggest increase in the cost of living from 2010 to 2020, according to a new analysis of federal data by Filterbuy. That he cost of living increased 14.9 percent from 2010 to 2020.

Cost increases in housing and utility bills were especially higher in the Bayou City area. Here’s a further breakdown of the numbers for Greater Houston:

Overall cost of living compared with the average — 0.1 percent higher.

Cost of goods compared with the average — 3.9 percent higher.

Cost of housing compared with the average — 7.7 percent higher.

Cost of utilities compared with the average — 13.2 percent higher.

Greater Houston even saw a significant jump in costs in one year. According to data from the Greater Houston Partnership, the cost of consumer goods and services as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose 6.6 percent in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area from December ’20 to December ’21. This rise in inflation is the highest since July 1976.

Meanwhile, three other places in Texas made Filterbuy’s top 30 for the steepest rises in the cost of living among major metros:

In the eighth-ranked Dallas-Fort Worth area, the cost of living increased 20.3 percent from 2010 to 2020.

In the 12th-ranked Austin area, the cost of living climbed 17.8 percent from 2010 to 2020.

In the 14th-ranked San Antonio area, the cost of living grew 17.4 percent from 2010 to 2020.

The Seattle metro area led major metros with a 23.2 percent jump in the cost of living from 2010 to 2020.