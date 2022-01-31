Hip European gym boasting DJs and club vibe sets sights on Houston

Hip health gyms are hardly new to Houston, but one with live DJs and a nightclub vibe is sure to draw the cool kids.

That's the goal of European fitness group European fitness company RSG Group, which has set its sights on Greater Houston with the announcement of three new Gold's Gyms and a location search for its elite brand, John Reed Fitness.

For the uninitiated, John Reed Fitness was founded in Germany in 2016, and has opened facilities around the world in jetsetter cities like Prague and Istanbul. The brand's first DJ-driven U.S. location was in downtown Los Angeles; Dallas will be their second U.S. location with a February opening, as CultureMap Dallas reported.

Fitness features include:

free weights

functional training area

machine strength training

cardio and stretching

unlimited classes including yoga and HIIT Pilates

But here, music is a big element, with "DJ-driven live workouts" and special playlist-powered theme nights. Behold the marketing campaign in Los Angeles: "LA's hottest club...is a gym." (So clever!)

No word — yet — on where the Houston John Reed Fitness will be located (one would guess The Heights, Upper Kirby, or some cool Inner Loop hub).

As for the three Gold's Gyms, leases with NewQuest Properties have been signed in Friendswood Crossing, located at the intersection of FM 528 and FM 518; Bingle Crossing, located at the intersection of TX 290 and Bingle Road; and Northchase Plaza, located at the intersection of FM 1960 and Veterans Memorial Drive.

Teresa Gubbins contributed to this story.