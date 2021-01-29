3rd person from Houston area arrested in U.S. Capitol riot, FBI says

A man who the FBI identified as the third Houston-area resident arrested in the U.S. Capitol riot is slated to appear in court on January 29.

According to the bureau's Houston field office, Wilmar Montano Alvarado was arrested in relation to the January 6 breach of the Capitol, where rioters clashed with police officers. Five people, including a U.S. Capitol police officer, died.

New arrests were made and federal charges were filed following the storming of the Capitol by a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters.

Federal court records show Alvarado was charged with five counts, including violent entry or disorderly conduct; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Two other men — Joshua Lollar, 39, of Spring, and former Houston police officer Tam Pham, 48 — are the two others from the area charged in connection with the insurrection that happened during the first attempt to certify President Biden's electoral win.

As CultureMap previously reported, Pham was Tan Pham, an 18-year veteran of HPD. He resigned after being identified as one of the D.C. Capitol rioters. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told ABC13 that he contacted the FBI special agent-in-charge of the Houston office after learning about Pham's activities.

Acevedo added that he received the tip from a citizen about a Houston police officer seen in images of the Capitol siege and discovered it was Pham via Facebook posts. A joint investigation continues into Pham's involvement that day.

The list of Texans arrested and charged at the Capitol keeps growing, as CultureMap Dallas notes.

For more on this story, visit our news partner ABC13.