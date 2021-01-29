Looking for ways to help make a difference for animals in need, right here in Houston? The Houston SPCA just reopened its volunteer program and is looking to add more helping hands.

From walking dogs to socializing felines in the cattery, and taking care of small mammals like birds, guinea pigs, and rabbits, the Houston SPCA simply cannot do the lifesaving work it does without the help of volunteers.

You can also lend a hand with grooming, fostering opportunities, taking photos of adoptable pets to show off their best features, and feeding neonatal puppies and kittens as well as orphaned wildlife.

If you have experience around equine and farm animals then the Houston SPCA could definitely use your expertise, while the Wildlife Center is preparing to care for the influx of orphaned baby squirrels later this spring.

Ready to sign up? Here's all you have to do:

Submit payment: $40 for ages 18 and up, $25 for ages 16-17 (covers cost of screening and a T-shirt).

$40 for ages 18 and up, $25 for ages 16-17 (covers cost of screening and a T-shirt). Complete an application: Once you've paid, you'll receive an automated email containing a link where you can complete the application. Be sure to check your junk or spam folder!

Once you've paid, you'll receive an automated email containing a link where you can complete the application. Be sure to check your junk or spam folder! Complete the background screening (18-and-up only): Once your application is received, you'll get instructions to initiate a background screening. Please follow all prompts to complete and submit this screening.

Once your application is received, you'll get instructions to initiate a background screening. Please follow all prompts to complete and submit this screening. Attend orientation: After your application and background screening (if applicable) have been reviewed, you'll be contacted via email to register for a new volunteer orientation, where you'll learn about the campus and what you can expect as a volunteer. Orientation is generally held twice a month.

After your application and background screening (if applicable) have been reviewed, you'll be contacted via email to register for a new volunteer orientation, where you'll learn about the campus and what you can expect as a volunteer. Orientation is generally held twice a month. Attend training: Once you've completed orientation, you'll be given instructions on how to register for training in one of the animal areas in which you want to volunteer.

Once you've completed orientation, you'll be given instructions on how to register for training in one of the animal areas in which you want to volunteer. Start volunteering: After training in your area of choice, you can begin to schedule volunteer shifts using the online portal.

Some volunteers have joined to gain experience and confidence speaking with the public, through attending mobile adoption events or within the shelter and talking about a subject they are passionate about.

Other volunteers gain leadership experience by training and supervising corporate teams or leading tours.

No matter what you end up doing, know that your valuable time and experience is helping make a true and lasting difference for local animals.