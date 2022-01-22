Houston's hottest 'hood for homebuyers tops week's top 5 stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Booming Houston suburb boasts third-hottest neighborhood for U.S. homebuyers. This just in: Katy is booming.

2. Ken Hoffman grills H-E-B's charming president Scott McClelland about his big exit. Our columnist interviews the affable H-E-B president about his imminent retirement.

3. 2 popular Texas burger brands team up to create beefy new powerhouse. The acquisition creates a restaurant group with 31 locations in Texas alone.

4. Where to eat in Houston right now: 9 fresh restaurants to sample in the new year. The end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 have been an incredibly busy time for new restaurants.

5. Power Houston hospitality group taps fine dining chef for new Montrose restaurant. The former Goodnight Charlie's space will be transformed into a new restaurant devoted to modern continental cuisine.