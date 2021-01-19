Houston lights up for those lost to COVID as part of national tribute

With the U.S. now surpassing 400,000 deaths due to COVID-19, a national movement is underway to honor those lost on Tuesday, January 19.

To that end, the City of Houston is joining the country-wide memorial to lives lost to COVID-19 event by turning City hall and other familiar local buildings amber at dusk on Tuesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced.

This socially distanced memorial will follow all safety protocols and include remarks from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and invited faith leaders, per a statement. Participants include the combined Honor Guard from the Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department.

The list of participating Houston buildings and venues include:

City Hall

Partnership Tower

The Wortham Theater

Jones Hall

7 Wonders (Theatre District — west of the Wortham)

The Lyric Center

Main Street square

Montrose Highway 59 bridges/Interstate 69

The Wharf (art piece in front of the GRB)

Uptown Park/Post Oak

George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Hobby Airport

More downtown buildings are expected to participate on Tuesday and Mayor Turner also encourages all houses of worship and places of business that have bells to toll the bells “in unity to honor the lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, a memorial will take place in Washington D.C. with a lighting of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and the illumination of buildings and ringing of church bells across the nation. The event is part of the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris.

“It is important that our city and country unite at this time and reflect on the devastating impact COVID-19 has inflicted on our communities,” said Turner in a statement. “A lot of families are grieving the loss of a loved one. Hosting a memorial and remembering people who died due to complications from the virus will be a nonpartisan event. I encourage everyone to join us by illuminating your building, ringing a bell, and watching the virtual program.”