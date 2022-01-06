Houston Astros postpone preseason FanFest in light of COVID surge

The surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, including in the Houston area, is prompting the Astros to make changes. Both the 2022 FanFest and the preseason Caravan have been postponed indefinitely.

They were both originally scheduled to happen on January 22 at Minute Maid Park.

On Twitter Wednesday, January 5, the team said it made the decision to postpone "out of an abundance of caution and our desire to deliver the best experience to our fans."

The team didn't provide a new date, but did say the event would be rescheduled to a later date, prior to the regular season.

