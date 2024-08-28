You Will Be Found
New national tour of mega-hit musical 'Dear Evan Hansen' launches at TUTS in Houston
The musical Dear Evan Hansen took Broadway by storm in 2016, winning both an armful of Tony Awards and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. It was turned into a movie in 2021, and now Houston audiences get to be the first to experience the new national tour, launching at Theatre Under The Stars September 10-22.
Declared “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history” by the Washington Post, Dear Evan Hansen is the first musical to take a groundbreaking look — from the point of view of both the parents and young people — at our complex, interconnected, and social media-filled lives.
The show centers on high-school student Evan, who always feels like he’s on the outside looking in. Then he finally gets what so many of us are searching for — the chance to finally fit in — but the cost might be greater than he ever imagined.
You might even already be familiar with the musical's uplifting score, which comes from the mega-award-winning team behind The Greatest Showman, La La Land, and Only Murders in the Building: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.
Some of their hit songs from this show include “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through A Window,” and “For Forever.”
The book is by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, who was a showrunner for the 2019 FX biographical miniseries Fosse/Verdon, about the lives of director-choreographer Bob Fosse and actor-singer Gwen Verdon.
Tickets are on sale now for the limited TUTS run, which is also the opener for the company's 2024-25 season — get yours here.