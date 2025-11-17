miller outdoor theatre improved
Hermann Park's always-free theater breaks ground on new Gateway Plaza
One of Houston’s most enduring, family-friendly attractions is getting some upgrades. When audiences return to Miller Outdoor Theatre next summer, they’ll be welcomed by a new plaza and other improvements.
The Miller Theatre Advisory Board (MTAB) officially broke ground on the new Gateway Plaza last week. It marked the occasion with a ceremony attended by Houston Mayor John Whitmire, park board representatives, and other officials.
Designed to improve accessibility and the overall visitor experience, the Gateway Plaza will feature new walkways that will both connected the theater to the rest of Hermann Park and improve drainage at the site. Three new shade structures will replicate the theater’s distinctive, A-frame design. In addition, the “Dining Bosque,” a popular area for pre-show meals, will have its picnic tables refreshed, among other improvements.
“We’re thrilled to have broken ground on the Gateway Plaza Project,” MTAB managing director Claudia de Vasco said in a statement. “It’s a fitting start to Miller’s next century — an investment in spaces that reflect who we are as both an iconic arts venue and a welcoming public gathering place, inviting everyone to experience the performances and memories that make Miller so special.”
Located on 7.5 acres within Hermann Park, Miller Outdoor Theatre provides eight months per year of free programming in genres such as classical music, jazz, Shakespeare, classic movies, and more — all funded by the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance. It has seating for approximately 1,700 people as well as a spacious lawn that can hold another 4,500. Currently, the facility is closed for construction but is scheduled to reopen in the summer of 2026.
“Miller Outdoor Theatre is a special gathering place for the people of Houston,” added Mayor Whitmire. “I am excited about the Gateway Plaza Project because these improvements will ensure that Miller Outdoor Theatre continues to serve the community for generations to come.”