Major Menil News
Houston museum's essential bookstore will temporarily close for renovations
Houston museum The Menil Collection is giving its bookstore a facelift. Soon, the building at 1520 Sul Ross will temporarily close to undergo a series of upgrades.
Expected to reopen in 2027, the bookstore will expand by 215 square feet, which will allow it to sell a larger selection of books and gifts. In addition, new landscaping in the backyard will give customers a place to sit and read their purchases.
A rendering previews the changes coming to the Menil bookstore. Rendering courtesy of Kinneymorrow Architects and Falon Land Studio
Most importantly, the project will include the construction of an air-conditioned, free-standing public restroom that will serve as an amenity for Menil visitors. Kinneymorrow Architecture is leading the project.
“The Menil Collection has been methodically revitalizing its campus over the past decade, and the bookstore is the latest space to be updated,” Menil senior communications manager Jennifer Greene writes in an email. “Originally built as a single-family residence, the bungalow is being reimagined to provide a more intuitive layout and expanded footprint to better support guests and back-of-house operations.”
An essential part of the Menil campus, the bookstore sells art books and rare publications. Last year, the store’s limited edition “Menil” hats went viral. A new, “Menil gray” edition will be released this fall, the Houston Chronicle reports.
While the current bookstore is undergoing renovations, it will operate in a temporary space at 1524 Sul Ross.