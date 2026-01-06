Best January Theater
Broadway blockbusters and sublime operas take Houston stages in January
Houston stages celebrate the New Year with a musical bang, as big Broadway shows and sublime opera ring us into 2026. This month also takes a literary turn with plays and musicals inspired by great novels and fairytales. From beastly romances to chaotic weddings, wartime respites to highflying circus drama, Houston theaters invite us to be their guests at these greatest shows on stage.
Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical from Garden Theatre (now through January 11)
Take a seat at the cruel kids table as Garden Theatre continues to celebrate its five year anniversary by bringing back some audience-favorite shows. The jukebox musical based on the film starring Reese Witherspoon, was of course inspired by the classic French novel Les Liaisons dangereuses. In this modern, musical retelling set in an exclusive New York prep school, two step-siblings make a wager over whether one can seduce the innocent new girl, who happens to be the headmaster’s daughter. Featuring 90s hits from Boyz II Men, Christina Aguilera, REM, 'NSYNC, and Britney Spears, this sexy musical is definitely not intended for younger audiences but makes for the coolest anniversary and New Year’s theatrical party.
Disney’s Beauty & the Beast presented by Broadway at the Hobby Center (January 6-18, 2026)
Broadway at the Hobby opens 2026 with this beauty of a show that has a big Houston connection. Thirty years ago, Disney made theatrical history and put its lasting mark on Broadway with the timeless story of Belle and her beastly prince. Houston was part of that history, as the musical had an early tryout here.
While beloved songs like “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast” remain the same, this 30th anniversary update will feature spectacular new sets and costumes. Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, and director and choreographer Matt West.
The Bride: Or, Does This Dress Make Me Look Married? at Stages (January 16-February 9)
Stages collaborator Denise Fennell puts on a very different kind of veil than her usual nun attire from her many turns as Sister in the Late Nite Catechism shows. Fennell was inspired by her own wedding anxieties and joys to co-write this one-woman show, which Stages debuted for a short run in 2023. Now back by popular demand, Fennell walks us down the reminiscing aisle, as the bride finds herself in a whirlwind of doubts, memories, and last-minute revelations. Her groom, preparing for his second marriage, factors into her hilarious reflections on suddenly becoming a stepmom to his two children. Fennell reveals all directly to audiences, interacting with them, and making them welcome guests for all the wedding hijinks and festivities.
Silent Night from Houston Grand Opera (January 16-February 8)
Composer Kevin Puts won the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for this operatic retelling of the World War I Christmas Truce. Now HGO and New York’s Metropolitan Opera collaborate in bringing this new staging, created by award-winning director James Robinson, to Houston before the production travels to New York. A rarity of opera, the production is performed in three languages (German, French, and English) representing the nationalities of the front lines. Silent Night gives this epic story an intimate scope, zooming in on a German singer/soldier and his diva lover, a Scottish soldier and his priest; and a French Lieutenant, awaiting news of the birth of his son. Along with acclaimed conductor Kensho Watanabe, look and listen for an award-winning and international mix of cast and creatives, including returning HGO favorites and artists making their HGO debuts.
Fade To Black Reading Series at MATCH (January 22-25)
Get a sneak peek into tomorrow’s theater with this annual series of short plays. Each year, Black playwrights from around the country submit work to this prestigious program. Audiences will experience staged readings of 10 original plays presented over one dramatic weekend. This season’s selections span comedy, drama, social commentary, sci-fi, and relationship satire, offering a dynamic mix that reflects the richness of Black storytelling. Fade to Black also gives audiences the opportunity to become an intrinsic part of the creative process, as they enjoy an up close first look at developing scripts, while playwrights gain valuable feedback that helps shape their works.
The Bluest Eye at Ensemble Theatre (January 23-February 22)
Keeping with this month's literary trend, Ensemble will perform this devastating play based on the first novel by Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison. Playwright Lydia Diamond stayed close to Morrison’s powerful language when adapting this heartrending story for the stage. The play follows three young Black girls in 1941 Lorain, Ohio – two devoted siblings and their sometimes foster sister, Pecola Breedlove. Pecola wants nothing more than to be loved, and believes that having blue eyes like Shirley Temple will gain her that love and acceptance. In a society that gives them so little autonomy and agency of their own, these girls attempt to make some sense of racism, abuse, and hate, while trying to hold onto love and sisterhood.
Real Women Have Curves at Alley Theatre (January 23-February 15)
Bucking this month's trend of plays and musicals based on novels, the Alley opens the new year with this critically acclaimed 1990s play by Josefina López that later became both a film and a Broadway musical. The narrative centers around Ana, a recent high school graduate awaiting financial aid to go to college, but also follows the lives of four other Latina women all working in the same small garment factory as Ana. While the play might be 30 years old, it remains just as relevant and moving today, mixing comedy and drama as it explores the characters’ individual fears and hopes, while they remain tied together in community.
“While set in East Los Angeles, the love and humor of this play will resonate strongly here in Houston, Texas. This play is so honest, emotional, moving, and yes sometimes a bit bawdy. I just love it and am excited to share it with Houston audiences,” Alley artistic director Rob Melrose said in a statement.
Water for Elephants presented by Broadway at the Hobby Center (January 27-February 1, 2026)
The second Broadway at the Hobby show this month is inspired by the best-selling historical romance-turned-film. On Broadway, Water for Elephants was a critics’ favorite in 2024. After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the tracks will take him and finds a new home, family, and love among the remarkable crew of a traveling circus. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age. Experience all the light, color, and music of a 1930s big top circus in this emotional extravaganza.
Crime and Punishment: 2026 at A.D. Players (January 28-February 22)
Playwright and A.D. Players artistic director Jayme McGhan has penned this new vision of Dostoevky’s masterpiece novel about a law student who rationalizes murder and then must confront the moral consequences. In this contemporary reimagining, Dostoevky’s Rodion becomes Rodya, a former university student living in poverty in our social media influencer world where everyone has a platform to announce their personal truth. After Rodya kills in the name of his own twisted sense of justice, the guilt eventually becomes unbearable. Hot on his trail is a detective able to see through his constant lies. As the law closes in on him, Rodya begins to have an awakening to the reality of his broken self and must decide whether to own up to his crimes and seek the forgiveness he so desperately needs, or let his soul wither.
Hansel and Gretel from Houston Grand Opera (January 30-February 15)
HGO brings the Brothers Grimm fairytale to the stage with this Engelbert Humperdinck classic. Hansel and Gretel set off on their quest through the forest and stumble upon the Witch, who reigns from her irresistible house of cake, topped with a shining red cherry. A tasty operatic treat for all ages, this rich, delectable production comes from HGO — in partnership with with the London’s Royal Ballet and Opera and San Francisco Opera and brought to life by award-winning director/designer Antony McDonald in his HGO debut. Conductor Andreas Ottensamer also makes his company debut at the podium.
There’s lots of Houston connections with this star-studded cast, including Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano and Shepherd School of Music at Rice University alum Sasha Cooke; HGO Butler Studio alumna Mané Galoyan as Gretel; Butler Studio alumna Jamie Barton, who sang the role of Elizabeth on HGO’s 2026 Grammy-nominated Intelligence album, as the Witch; and Grammy-winning baritone and Butler Studio alumnus Reginald Smith, Jr. as Father.