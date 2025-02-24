shall we dance?
Houston Ballet presents new works and classics for 2025-2026 season
The Houston Ballet’s 2025-2026 season is a blend of classics and contemporary works that should offer much excitement for ballet enthusiasts and those new to the art form alike.
John Cranko’s Onegin opens the season, with performances September 5 through 14. It’s a tale of unrequited love set to Tchaikovsky’s stirring music, with its title character, a worldly aristocrat, grappling with the consequences of rejecting a young woman’s affections.
Following that is a dynamic mixed-repertory program, Rock, Roll, & Tutu, on stage September 18 through 28. Two 2023 world premieres by the Houston Ballet highlight the program, Illuminate and Vi et animo. The first is Houston Ballet Soloist Jacquelyn Long’s debut with the company, set to Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1. Stanton Welch’s Vi et animo is a dazzling display of talent and technique, highlighting bold and dramatic movements. The final piece in the program is Bruce’s Rooster, blending classic rock from the Rolling Stones with contemporary ballet.
The beloved holiday classic, The Nutcracker returns November 28 through December 28. Set against Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, it’s the story of Clara, who is gifted a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve. Choreographed by Houston Ballet artistic director Stanton Welch, it features hundreds of characters, gorgeous costumes, and intricate sets.
The Margaret Alkek Williams Jubilee of Dance on December 5, 2025 is a company and audience favorite,featuring curated selections from the Ballet’s vast repertoire, and giving audience members a sneak peek into what's to come.
2026 begins with Sylvia, on stage February 26 through March 8. Set to Delibes’ lush score, the ballet narrative explores the intersections of love, courage, and self-discovery through the lens of Sylvia, the fearless huntress; Artemis, the commanding goddess; and Psyche, the compassionate mortal.
The Ballet’s Academy Spring Showcase is slated for April 24 through 25, 2026, and showcases the next generation of stars. This annual favorite features the remarkable young artists at every level of training from the Academy performing a variety of pieces, from the company repertoire or new works created specifically for them.
Another mixed rep, Broken Wings runs March 12 through 22. It features a brand-new creation by Stanton Welch set to the music of Mason Bates. Also on the bill are Jirí Kylián’s Petite Mort, whichcommemorates Mozart’s death, and features two of the composer’s works, and Lopez Ochoa’s Broken Wings, a tribute to Frida Kahlo, set to an evocative original score by Peter Salem.
From May 28 through June 7 is An Evening With The Stars , a mixed rep program with a world premiere from Australian choreographer Alice Topp, who brings her artistic voice to the company for the first time, and the return of performances by Welch and the legendary Jerome Robbins. Robbins’ Dances at a Gathering is set to the music of Chopin, with Slavic folk influences woven into the movements. Welch’s Tapestry is set to Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5 and draws inspiration from the idea of a ballet company as a living tapestry.
Closing the 2025-2026 season is Giselle, on stage June 11 through 21. Welch’s version of the beloved classical masterpiece first debuted at Houston Ballet in 2016 and features breathtaking sets and costumes from the acclaimed Roberta Guidi di Bagno. It’s the story of a beautiful peasant girl who is deceived in love by an aristocrat disguised as a commoner with themes of love, betrayal, and redemption unfolding before audiences’ eyes.
Season packages are currently available starting at $126. Those seeking more information can call the box office at 713- 227-2787 or visit houstonballet.org. Single tickets go on sale this summer.